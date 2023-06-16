BoAt Immortal 150 TWS earbuds arrive in India: Price, Specs

BoAt has launched the Immortal 150 Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds in India, that offer features like instant wake and pair, BoAt’s proprietary ENx technology, low latency and more. The earbuds compete with the recently launched Portronics Harmonics Twins S6. Read on to know more about the earbuds.

BoAt Immortal 150: Price

The boAt Immortal 150 TWS earbuds will be available in two colour variants — Black Sabre and White Sabre and will be priced at Rs 1,199. The TWS is now available for purchase on BoAt’s own website and Flipkart.

BoAt Immortal 150: Specifications

The new earbuds from boAt sport 10mm dynamic drivers featuring boAt’s Signature Sound. It further gets breathing LED lights both for the earbuds as well as the charging case. Each bud features a touch surface to control your music and speak to your voice assistant.

The Immortal 150 also have a low latency of 40ms with BoAt’s own BEAST Mode With the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip along with instant wake and pair (IWP), the buds can instantly power on and pair with your smartphone as soon as you open the lid of the case.

The Immortal 150 TWS then have ENx Technology onboard and its quad microphones are suitable for handling calls even in noisy environments, according to the brand. Then, Immortal 150 features ASAP Charge technology and a USB-C charging port that can keep them going for 180 minutes with a 10-minute charge. A 100% battery will give you 40 hours of playtime, as per the brand.