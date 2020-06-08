Advertisement

BoAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 12:52 pm

BoAt Airdopes 441 comes with a one year warranty on the earbuds and is available via Amazon India.
Audio brand boAt has launched its ‘Airdopes 441’ portable True Wireless Earbuds at a price of Rs 2,499. The company is also offering a one year warranty on the earbuds and is available via Amazon India. It is currently available in Raging Red and Active Black but will also come in Bumblebee Yellow, Spirit Lime and Sporty Blue in the coming weeks.

BoAt Airdopes 441 True Wireless earbuds come with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

It is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. The earbuds feature 6mm Drivers for audio. It offers a seamless user experience via its capacitive touch controls.

The true wireless earbuds are rated IPX7 for sweat and water resistance.  With a battery capacity of 35mAh for each earbud, the company claims to offer up to 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 25 hours of playback with the carry cum charge case. The case supports USB Type-C charging.

The TWS earbuds offer stereo calling feature for clear and crisp communication. You can access the instant voice assistant via just a single touch with the help of its advanced capacitive touch controls. They measure 7 x 3.8 x 3 cm and weigh 49.9 grams.

