BoAt Airdopes 175 launched in India with IPX4 rating, 35 hours battery life

BoAt Airdopes 175 were first found listed on Amazon earlier this month and have now finally launched in India. The Airdopes 175 from the homegrown audio products brand comes with an IPX4 rated build for water and sweat resistance. Further, it also packs a quad-mic setup.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,699 and will officially go on sale starting from May 27. The new boAt Airdopes 175 are available in multiple color options including Red, Blue, White, and Black.

BoAt Airdopes 175 Specifications

The Airdopes 175 have an in-ear style design with a stem. There’s an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. This means you can take them out for swimming or gym workouts. They are powered by a 10mm driver that is claimed to offer a balanced immersive sound experience. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and are equipped with a quad-mic set-up for clear audio calls.

Next, the buds feature IWP technology that lets you pair the buds whenever the lid of the charging case is opened and get disconnected when the lid is closed. Further, there’s support for voice assistants like Siri on iPhones and Google Assistant on Android phones.

As for the battery, the new boAt TWS earbuds are claimed to last up to 35 hours. A single charge can help the buds last up to 8 hours while an additional 27 hours is claimed with the included case. A quick 5-minute charge can offer up to 75 minutes of playback time as per the company.