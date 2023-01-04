Blaupunkt SBW250 Soundbar launched in India, New Realme Pad Slim appears on Flipkart

Blaupunkt has launched a new Soundbar in India, called the SBW250 which has a 200W sound output, a sub-woofer and more. Separately, a new Realme Pad Slim has appeared on Flipkart which may launch alongside the upcoming Realme 10 in India. However, any sort of confirmation regarding the launch of the tablet is still awaited.

Blaupunkt SBW250 Soundbar Price, Specs

The new Blaupunkt SBW250 carries a price tag of Rs 8,499 and is available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Amazon.

The Blaupunkt SBW250 includes a subwoofer and a soundbar. The former measures 8 inches and is placed in a solid casing to reduce vibration. The soundbar is claimed to deliver 200W sound output and is claimed to provide clear audio and enhanced noise control. It also features 3D Surround Sound for an immersive audio experience.

The soundbar comes with a dedicated karaoke and guitar ports. Connectivity options on the audio device includes HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, line-in, and Bluetooth. The Blaupunkt SBW250 features three EQ modes and multiple music modes including sony, cinema, dialog, and 3D. Additionally, the soundbar also comes with a remote which has functions like play, pause, bass, and all other audio modes.

Realme Pad Slim Appears on Flipkart

The device that has appeared on Flipkart, seems to be equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. The Pad Slim is likely to arrive in Gold and Grey colours. The price of the tablet is apparently just a placeholder. Realme is yet to confirm whether Realme Pad Slim is arriving alongside the Realme 10 or not. Apart from this, the rest of the specs are similar to the Realme Pad that debuted in September of 2021.

It sports a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The tablet is 6.9mm thick. It has a single rear camera module. Both the front and rear camera modules house 8MP sensors each. The tablet comes with a Smart Connect feature that lets you pair it with wearables and Realme TV to project the screen.

The tablet is equipped with quad speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. For the battery, the Realme Pad will pack a 7,100 mAh battery. The tablet will support 18W charging over USB-C.