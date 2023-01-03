Poco C50 launched in India, Realme 10 India launch set for January 9

Poco has launched its latest budget offering in India, called the Poco C50. The device comes with features such as 8MP dual AI camera, 5000mAh battery, 6.52 inches display and more. On the other hand, Realme 10 India launch has also been scheduled for January 9 as confirmed by the brand.

Poco C50 Price, Specifications

Poco C50 will be available in two storage variants: 2GB+32GB at Rs 6,249 and 3GB+32GB at Rs 6,999, respectively. While these prices are a part of exclusive launch day offer, the launch price for 2/32GB variant is Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299 for the 3/32GB model. Available in two colours, Royal Blue and Country Green, Poco C50 will be available on Flipkart starting 10 January 2023.

The Poco C50 indeed looks like a rebadged version of the Redmi A1+ that launched late last year in India. It gets a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The charger is provided in the box.

The rear camera setup features an 8MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 5MP front camera. For biometrics, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Realme 10 India launch

The Realme 10 India launch has been set for January 9, 2023. According to the company, the Realme 10 will be on sale throughout the nation beginning January 9 at 12:30 PM. The revelation was made via a Flipkart microsite, which also confirms the availability of the device exclusively via the e-commerce platform.

For those uninitiated, the smartphone already launched globally back in November. Due to that, we already know what specs the Indian variant should also ideally have.

The Realme 10 4G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Read More: Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ launched in India, iQOO 11 series launch teased

The phone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.