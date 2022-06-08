Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS earbuds launched in India

Blaupunkt has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the BTW100 TWS which are budget friendly and are claimed to have deep bass. These TWS earbuds come with a stem design and charge inside an oval shaped charging case. Moreover, they have a battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS earbuds are currently listed on Amazon India for Rs 1,499 while they are listed for Rs 1,299 on Blaupunkt’s own website but are out of stock. The earbuds are available in two colour options – Black and White.

Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS Specifications

The Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS have a straight stem that features chrome edges while the charging case has a clamshell-like design. The earbuds are powered by a 10mm driver that produces punchy bass along with clear mids and highs, according to the brand. The brand also claims that the device produces “Stereo high definition sound”.

Read More: Mivi DuoPods F40 TWS earbuds launched in India

Each of the earbud packs a 40mAh battery pack while the charging case packs a large 400mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to last up to 4 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours when paired with a charging case. The BTW100 case charges via a USB Type-C charging port. There’s support for fast charging so the earbuds are capable of providing 1 hour of playback time with 15 minutes of charging. Additional features include sweat, water & dust resistance, and touch controls.

The earbuds further come with the “ENC CRISPR Technology” that filters ambient noises while on a call and only picks up human voices. For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 which enables a maximum range of 30ft without signal loss or mic dropout. Lastly, earbuds also feature an 80ms low latency mode for gaming.