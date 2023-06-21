Blaupunkt BTW100 KHROME, Truke BTG Neo, JBL Tune Beam, Tune Buds TWS launched in India

A bunch of new TWS earbuds have been launched in India including the new Blaupunkt BTW100 Khrome, Truke BTG Neo and the JBL Tune Beam and Tune Buds. While Blaupunkt’s and Truke’s buds are priced under Rs 2,000, the JBL ones cost more than Rs 5,000.

Blaupunkt BTW100 Khrome: Price, Specs

The Blaupunkt BTW100 KHROME earbuds are priced at Rs 1,199 and are available in two colours – White Chrome and Black Chrome. These are available on Amazon for purchase.

The new Blaupunkt TWS earbuds offer a chrome finish and 20-hour playtime, and TrueVolt Tech charging capabilities. The BTW100 KHROME earbuds also have a gaming mode for further lowering down the latency.

The wireless earbuds are getting 2x faster transmission speed with advanced BT 5.3. The range between BT earbuds and BT devices is above than 30ft away.

Truke BTG Neo: Price, Specs

The new TWS earbuds have been competitively priced at Rs 1,699 which will be available for sale from 28th June onwards on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in at a special Launch price of Rs 1,499.

The new Truke buds have six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology that effectively eliminates background noise for the person on the other end of the call. It also supports 35ms ultra-low latency for gamers. Next, there’s support for dual connectivity with dual pairing functionality, allowing connection to two devices simultaneously.

The audio relies on 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers alongside three preset equalizer modes. Users can also customize their audio settings to suit their preferences. With quick pairing technology, users can simply open the case, and the earbuds will automatically pair with their devices. The buds form a connection wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3.

On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playtime while it can extend till up to 80 hours with the case.

JBL Tune Beam, Tune Buds: Price, Specs

The JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam will be available at a launch price of 5,499 and 6,499, respectively. Both the TWS will be available in black, blue, and white colours.

The Tune package comes with a diverse range of ear tip options, and the JBL Headphone app assists users in obtaining the optimal seal and fit for all ear types, claims JBL. The JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam are engineered with JBL Pure Bass sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technologies, allowing users to control the amount of outside noise they want to hear without removing the earbuds.

These headphones support multi-point connection, enabling seamless switching between Bluetooth devices and easy access to native voice assistants. Hands-free calling is also available via user-controlled sound on the earbud or in-line buttons. With Bluetooth 5.3, the JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam let each earbud independently synchronize audio streams and broadcast audio streams to multiple listeners.

The JBL Tune Buds have 10mm drivers while Tune beam have 6mm drivers. Both of them have four mics and are IP54 rated. The TWS earbuds can offer 12 hours of playback on a single charge, plus 36 hours with the case.