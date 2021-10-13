HomeNewsBlack Shark 4S series unveiled with pressure sensitive display

Black Shark 4S series unveiled with pressure sensitive display

Black Shark has unveiled the 4S series of smartphones in China consisting of two gaming phones. The series comes with 120W fast charging.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Black Shark 4S series

Black Shark has launched two new smartphones in China including the Black Shark 4S and the 4S Pro. The Black Shark 4S series of smartphones come with pressure sensitive displays with a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The 4S and the 4S Pro from Black Shark have different SoCs from Qualcomm.

The Black Shark 4S comes in three colours including Black, White and Gundam Limited Edition. The device has four variants and these are priced at:

  • 8GB + 128GB – ¥2,699 (approx Rs 31,500)
  • 12GB + 128GB – ¥2,999 (approx Rs 35,000)
  • 12GB + 256GB – ¥3,299 (approx Rs 38,600)
  • Gundam Limited Edition (12GB + 256GB) – ¥3,499 (approx Rs 40,900)

The Black Shark 4S Pro is available in two colours – Black and White. This one is priced at:

  • 12GB + 256GB – ¥4,799 (approx Rs 56,100)
  • 16GB + 512GB – ¥5,499 (approx Rs 64,300)

Both the smartphones are already up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from October 15 in the region.

Black Shark 4S Series Specifications

Black Shark 4S series features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, there’s support for MEMC technology support, DC Dimming and 1300 nits brightness. This display also has two zones of pressure sensitivity (as in the amount of pressure applied, not just touch sensitive), that can be integrated into games that can support it.

The 4S Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. The vanilla 4S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Furthermore, the Black Shark 4S Pro gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option that is coupled with an SSD Disk Array System on the more expensive variant. The vanilla 4S gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Black Shark 4S Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, the Black Shark 4S replaces the 64-megapixel sensor for a 48-megapixel sensor while other lenses remain the same.

The phones run on JoyUI 12.8, based on Xiaomi’s MIUI and both come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, the Black Shark 4S series is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, the phones also come with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side which you can access sliding the locks away to let them pop-up.

Connectivity options on the Black Shark 4S series includes dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS (GPS, A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS), NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Black Shark 4S Pro

Black Shark 4S Pro
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera20MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Black Shark 4S

Black Shark 4S
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera20MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

