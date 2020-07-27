Black Shark 3S gaming phone to be announced on July 31

Black Shark 3S will be the successor of the Black Shark 3 smartphone that was announced in March along with the Black Shark 3 Pro.

Black Shark has today announced that it will introduce Black Shark 3S gaming phone on July 31 in China. The phone will be the successor of the Black Shark 3 smartphone that was announced in March along with the Black Shark 3 Pro.



The Chinese firm has announced the launch date via a Weibo post. Black Shark 3S will be announced at 3 PM on July 31 however the post does not reveal anything on the specs of the device.



Earlier this year, Xiaomi had launched the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones. It is speculated that the Black Shark 3S will have 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for higher refresh rate.





Black Shark 3S gaming phone might be powered by Snapdragon 865+ as compared to Snapdragon 865 in Black Shark 3. It might upgrade the UFS 3.0 storage to UFS 3.1. The device will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.





Black Shark 3 specifications





Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 394 ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ support, 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor.



The phone features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It runs on Android 10 and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 3 is juiced up by a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

