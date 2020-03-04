Black Shark 3, 3 Pro 5G gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC announced

Black Shark 3 Pro is available in Phantom Black and Armor Grey colour options. The Black Shark 3 comes in LIghting Black, Silver and Grey colour options.

Black Shark has today announced the launch of a new gaming smartphone in China known as Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. The Black Shark 3 comes with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (approx. Rs 36,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 39,850) for 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM option and 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 41,900) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in LIghting Black, Silver and Grey colour options.

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a price tag of 4699 yuan (approx. Rs 49,200) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs 52,400). The phone is available in Phantom Black and Armor Grey colour options.

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro features

Both the smartphones are loaded with a new Sandwich liquid cooling system, which the brand claims increase heat dissipation area by 100 per cent and heat dissipation capacity is increased by 50 per cent as compared to the previous generation. It basically features a double-sided liquid-cooling system that covers key heat sources. The smartphones come with new large gaming triggers.

Black Shark claims that the gaming triggers offer 1.5mm keystroke and it comes with 1 million key lifespans along with 300,000 lifting span. It also features independent lifting control with zero delays and the brand says that the triggers come with accidental touch prevention.

Both the phones are loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and the company claims that it comes with the world’s highest touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro are loaded with screen pressure sensitivity 3.0 and it also comes with MEMC motion compensation technology.

The phones are loaded with Black Shark GameEngine and SolarCore intelligent game acceleration engine for enhanced gaming experience and it also features horizontal linear motors, which can adjust for 150+ kinds of scenes for precise vibration effect.

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro specifications

To start with the specifications, the Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 394 ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ support, 500 nits brightness. The Black Shark 3 Pro is loaded with a 7.1-inch Quad HD+ display with a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, 483ppi pixel density, DCI-P3 color gamut and 500nits brightness.

Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phones are loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option.

On the camera front, both of them features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 3 is juiced up by a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, while the Black Shark 3 Pro is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, both of them supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port and Dual-SIM support. The Black Shark 3 measures 168.7 x 77.3 x 10.4 mm and weighs 222 grams, while the Black Shark 3 Pro measures 177.7 x 83.2 x 10.1 mm and weighs 256 grams.