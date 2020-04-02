Bione introduces COVID-19 home screening test kit in India

The latest test kit is touted to display accurate results within minutes and it is available for sale on the company’s website.

Advertisement

Bione has announced the launch of India’s first rapid COVID-19 at-home Screening test kit. The latest test kit is touted to display accurate results within minutes and it is available for sale on the company’s website.

However, one need will get the kit after the approval from requisite medical regulatory authorities. The home test kit is priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 depending upon the global supply. The brand claims that users will get the ready-to-use kilts within 2 to 3 days of placing the order at their platform. The company is also in talks to provide bulk orders for early detection.

The COVID-19 screening test kit is an IgG and IgM based tool which takes 5-10 minutes to deliver the results. In order to use this kit, users are required to clean their finger with an alcohol swab and use the lancet provided to finger-prick. The cartridge provided in the kit reads results from the blood sample within 5-10 minutes.

The kits are approved by ICMR and will be deployed in the market after proper quality checks and assurance. The company is in the process of getting approval for more USFDA partners. The company says that it is well-equipped to supply 20,000 kits per week and intends to build its manufacturing facilities in the coming months to sufficiently cater to the high demand. Currently, the kits are experiencing a worldwide upsurge in demand especially from the US, Italy, Spain etc. due to lack of coronavirus testing solutions in the market.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Surendra Chikara, CEO, Bione said, “We had been tracking the pandemic and pooled in a lot of time, resources and attention in our mission to develop a tool effective in curbing the outbreak. COVID-19 Home Screening test kit has emerged as a breakthrough product in such unprecedented times. By bringing down the result time, we are looking to make an impact and help India fight COVID-19. We strongly believe that the government's support is pivotal in leading a revolution against coronavirus.”