Beyerdynamic MMX 300 gaming headset launched in India

Dubbed as Beyerdynamic MMX 300, the gaming headset comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

Beyerdynamic has today announced the launch of its latest gaming headset in India. Dubbed as Beyerdynamic MMX 300, the gaming headset comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and it is available for purchase from Headphonezone.in and Amazon.in.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 300 gaming headset comes with a 1.2-metre long cable, which is an ideal connection to the controller of gaming console and it also performs well with laptops, smartphones or tablets. The connection cable on the new Beyerdynamic MMX 300 is made from the same robust polyurethane as its predecessor.

The remote control in the cable controls important functions such as volume and mutes the microphone when privacy is required. The gaming headset also comes with an extension cable. This cable doubles the range of movement to 2.4 meters and adapts the four-pin connector to the separate microphone and headphone jacks of the sound card.

The gaming headset comes with HiFi sound and it comes with a cockpit-proven microphone. It takes its construction from pilot headsets, which are Beyerdynamic developed for the private aviation sector. The closed design attenuates ambient noise by 18 decibels.

It comes with a cardioid true condenser microphone that transmits speech clearly that it seems like online gaming team members are in the same room. The noise cancellation reliably suppresses distracting ambient noise. The gaming headset is built with sprung steel headbands and solid aluminium yokes. The gaming headset is handcrafted at the company’s headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany.