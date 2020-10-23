Best Offers on Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start selling in India from 30th October. Here are the best offers on both iPhones

Apple recently launched its 12 series. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at INR 119,900 and INR 129,900. On the other hand, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and Red colour options, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively and iPhone 12 Mini India price is Rs 69,900. Here we present to you the best offers available for iPhone 12 series.

Offers on Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Ingram Micron India will sell Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, in 3,200+ retail locations across India, starting 30th October. According to Ingram, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available with a Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 cashback respectively on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions at select stores which makes the effective price of the base model of iPhone 12 of Rs 74,900 and 12 Pro's price to Rs 1,13,900. Customers can also get Rs 6,000 Exchange Bonus when they exchange their old smartphone.

On Apple's own website, Apple is providing a trade-in value on the new iPhone 12 Pro, maximum up to Rs 34,000 which makes the effective price change to Rs 85,900. For the iPhone 12, the maximum trade-in value given by Apple is Rs 32,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 47,900. These are the prices only for the base models.

Talking about Flipkart, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 will be sold with a couple of offers. Rs 1500 instant discount for both models on HDFC Bank debit card for Non-EMI customers, Rs 6000 instant discount for iPhone 12 and Rs 5,000 instant discount for iPhone 12 Pro on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards for EMI customers, and a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Here, the price for the base model of iPhone 12 drops down to Rs 73,900 and for iPhone 12 Pro it drops down to Rs 1,14,900. They are also providing No-cost EMI options on both the models.

Redington will also be selling the two models in 3500 retail locations across India starting, 30th October 2020. Redington is offering a cashback for all HDFC Bank card owners. For iPhone 12, customers can get a cash-back of Rs.6000 bringing down the price to Rs 73,900 for base model, while for iPhone 12 Pro, there will be a cashback of Rs 5,000 bringing down the price to Rs 1,14,900.

The two models will also be available for purchase on Reliance Digital, which is offering a 10% instant discount upto Rs 3,000 on ICICI Debit and Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a 15% cashback upto Rs 3,000 on CITI Bank debit and credit cards. With Reliance Digital's offer, the price of iPhone 12 becomes Rs 76,900 and price of iPhone 12 Pro becomes Rs 1,16,900. If you shop for an amount above Rs 5,000, you will also get a coupon code to buy the JBL Go 2 speaker at a price of Rs 1,699. These offers are available for both the models.

Best Price Available for iPhone 12 Series

With all the offers mentioned above, as of now, we can say that the iPhone 12 will be the cheapest on Flipkart and Redington at a price of Rs 73,900. Coming to the 12 Pro, the device will be cheapest at Ingram Micron at a price of Rs 1,13,900.

If you have a device that you want to exchange for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, then you should definitely check out Apple's trade-in programs if it can offer you the new iPhones at a price which is even cheaper than the ones mentioned above.