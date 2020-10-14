Apple iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max: Top 10 Features

Apple's latest iPhones have debuted through an online event which Apple held last night. The new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the latest Pro models by Apple featuring the new A14 Bionic Chip.

The much-awaited iPhones for the year 2020 have been released by Apple in an online event held last night. The top-spec devices by Apple for this year are called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new devices have all the latest tech from apple about which we are going to talk about in this article. Here are the Top 10 features of the new iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max!

Even faster A14 Bionic Chip

The new A14 chip that is built on a 5nm structure and is the world’s first chip to do so, made its debut with the iPad Air 4 earlier in September and now it will be powering the new iPhones. The A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50 percent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips in the industry, which enables console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and much more on the new iPhones.

A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine for an 80 percent increase in performance that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense machine learning models.

Of course it has 5G!

During the Apple event, the single thing which Apple flexed about the most is 5G capabilities which the new iPhone 12 models have. According to Apple, featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 Pro models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

The Pro models have a feature called Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time.







iPhone 12 Models have a new design, or does it?

The new iPhone 12 Pro models, including the 12 and 12 Mini, have a design which Apple has borrowed from its older iPhone 5S days with a mixture of the newer iPhones such as the iPhone X or iPhone 11 Pro. And this new design does give a refreshing feel to the new iPhones.

According to Apple's claims, the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass, goes beyond the glass and is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to dramatically improve toughness and increase drop performance by 4x. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max features a Super Retina XDR display as Apple calls it, are the OLED displays with 2532 × 1170 resolution at 460 ppi for iPhone 12 Pro and 2778 × 1284 resolution at 458 ppi for iPhone 12 Pro.

The new Pro models also have IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda (as per Apple, not us).

LiDAR Scanner

The LiDAR scanner is limited to the Pro models which was already leaked months before today's launch. The new LiDAR scanner offers the ability to measure light distance and use pixel depth information of a scene.

In simple terms, this technology should help you with more realistic AR experience as it scans the environment in real-time, and also drastically improves the auto-focus performance of the camera under low-lighting conditions. Apple is also introducing Night Mode portraits with the help of the new tech.

Magnet-based accessories

Apple is clearly focusing on accessories with the launch of the new iPhone 12 Pro Models. The new MagSafe accessories are easy-to-attach accessories by Apple which will give you additional functionality for your iPhone. Apple is doing so by attaching an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil.

The new accessories will attach to your iPhone with the help of magnets and Apple has a bunch of them for you. The new MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. There's also a MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch that will charge both these devices wirelessly and can fold into a single piece after you are done with it. The new silicone, leather, and clear cases and a leather wallet that easily snap onto the back of the iPhone are some of the other accessories which Apple is providing.

Pro Cameras

The new iPhones come with all new camera hardware. As per Apple, the A14 Bionic chip drives increased image quality and enables powerful computational photography capabilities which are not possible with traditional cameras.

The iPhone 12 Pro features the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture, for 27 percent improved low-light performance in photo and video, the Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 52 mm focal length Telephoto camera.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further. There is a f/1.6 aperture Wide camera, an expansive Ultra-Wide camera and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility with closer shots and tighter crops. Combined, this system offers 5x optical zoom range.

Apple is expanding the Night Mode capability to the other two cameras with iPhone 12 Pro, which are TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras. There are also new features like Smart HDR 3, Night Mode Time Lapse, and Deep Fusion for all cameras.

As per Apple's claims, the new iPhones have the first cameras and are the only devices in the world to enable an end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision, up to 60 fps, and even better video stabilisation for cinema-grade productions.

The iPhone 12 models run on iOS 14

The latest devices from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.

Apple's commitment to Environment

By 2030, Apple plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles and in order to do so, Apple has already started working towards it.

As it had done with the Apple Watch Series 6, the new iPhones will also not have a power brick and earpods in the box because according to Apple, every household already has plenty of power bricks and also it will help them reduce the carbon emissions. This will allow Apple to ship almost 70% more boxes on a pallet.

Instead, it will be providing just a single USB Type C to Lightning Cable in the box so you can connect it to a power brick for charging your phone. This has also made the box much smaller and compact than before.

RAW Photography with Apple ProRAW

With the new Apple ProRAW feature, Apple is allowing professional photographers to take a step further with iPhone photography. Apple is combining its multiframe image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format.

Users will now be able to experience full creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps. The feature will be arriving on the new iPhones with an update, later this year.

Indian Price of iPhone 12 Pro Max

As always the case is, the new iPhones come with even higher prices than the last generation iPhones. The new iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,49,900 for 512GB variant and will be available in India starting 30th October, the pre-orders for which will start on 23rd October.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,59,900 for 512GB variant and will be available for purchase starting 13th November while pre-orders for the same will begin on 6th November.

Both the Pro models will be available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colour options.