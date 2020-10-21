Best Diwali lightings and smart bulbs from Indian brands

As the diwali season arrives, here are the top smart lighting options you can get in the market from Indian brands.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights and the lights have gotten smarter. The lightings and bulbs that brighten up your house can now be controlled with the help of your phone or just with a voice command. You can change the colour, brightness and control much more through voice commands if you have a smart bulb. So here are the top smart bulbs from Indian brands which can light up your home this diwali:

Syska 12W Smart LED Bulb

The Syska Smart LED bulb comes with 3 million different shades and tones you can choose from. The bulb is controllable through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give them commands about how to change the colour or the brightness of the bulb.

The bulb connects to your wifi and then can be controlled with Syska's own app or Alexa or Google Assistant. It also has a colour palette so you can choose the exact colour of the light. There's no need for a separate hub for this bulb. It uses the normal B22 cap for being used in any existing socket in your house.

It can be purchased for Rs 599 from Flipkart.

Wipro Garnet 9W smart bulb

The smart bulb by Wipro has around 16 million colours among which you can choose from. Users can also adjust the brightness of the smart bulb ranging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent, based on their needs. It also has a Scheduling feature with which you can turn it on or off by setting a particular time of the day and at that particular time the Bulb would turn On or Off.

This bulb also uses wifi to connect and no separate hub is required. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The bulb is available for purchase at Rs 599 on Amazon India.

Mansaa Smart LED Bulb M3 2X CCT

Mansaa is an Indian startup based in Gurgaon and is comparitively a newer brand in the market.

The Mansaa bulb is available in three variants- 8 W, 10 W and 12 W power. All the above-mentioned bulbs need Wi-fi connection for their smart features to work. Mansaa smart bulbs work on Wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

It has a 2700-6500K Color Temperature Range and as the case with other bulbs, you have features like setting a timer, putting the bulb on schedule, dim and brighten the light. The only limitation with this bulb is that it only has 2 shades which are yellow and white.

Helea 9W smart bulb

The Helea Smart Bulb has a B22 Pin and has a colour range of 16 million colours. The bulb is Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. There's also an app called Helea Smart app so you can control the bulb wirelessly with your phone.

The bulb connects through WiFi and no separate hub is required for connectivity. It also hase schedule and timer features so it can automatically switch On or Off at the time

set by the user.

Hoteon Smart LED Light Bulb

Hoteon is another Indian organization based in Bengaluru. The smart bulb it provides is compatible with IFTTT, Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Bulb is of 9W and has 16 million RGB light colour support. You can control the brightness, or set the timer for the bulb just through a voice command. The bulb can also be controlled through the Smart Life app.

It also has 8 scene party modes. The device is available for Rs 999 on Amazon and Rs 899 for 7W.

IFITech 7W smart bulb

The IFITech smart bulb lights up when it senses motion in the 8ft-10ft range and covering 7ft-10ft height. However, the bulb will not switch on when there is daylight, thus saving energy. The bulb has a 120° beam/sensor angle, and fits into the standard B22 bulb holder. It only comes with a warm white colour.

The Bulb is available for Rs 599 on amazon.

EcoEarth Neo Smart WiFi LED Bulb

With this smart wifi bulb, you can adjust light from warm to cool, adjust the brightness 1%-100. It has features like Scheduling lights to turn lights on and off at a specific time. You can Create lighting scenes for movie night or reading time. You can also Control multiple light bulbs with one touch.

There are 16 million colours amongst which you can choose from and thousands of whites. There's no hub required for connectivity as it connects through Wifi and also has Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can download the EcoEarth Neo app to control the bulb.

The bulb is available for Rs 579 on Amazon.

HomeMate WiFi Multicolour Smart LED Kit

With this light strip, you can Personalize Your Lighting With A Color Palette Of Over 16 Million Colors. And Every Single Color Is Dimmable according to the company.

You can Enable the “Smart Life" skill and add smart lights, compatible with Alexa and Google assistant, you can turn on/off your light strip, adjust light brightness and change colors through your voice. You can download the Smart Life app on your smartphone to control the features.

You can also choose from various scene modes to fit the mood, or set timer to auto turn on/off the device. You can control the light from anywhere in the world.