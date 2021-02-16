Advertisement

Beetel launches TWS 110 earbuds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 16, 2021 1:57 pm

FLiX by Beetel has launched a new set of TWS earbuds that will be sold on flipkart. The earbuds are equipped with 8mm drivers.

Expanding its online presence, FLiX, powered by Beetel, an Indian Smart Accessories brand, today, announced its partnership with Flipkart. The first in the line of product offering includes TWS 110 earbuds which are priced at Rs 1499 and come with a warranty of 400 days. 

 

Designed for an immersive experience, the earphones are equipped with 8mm drivers, delivering rich bass and clear treble. As per FLiX, the earbuds offer a nice mix of minimalistic design and premium performance at a pocket-friendly price. 

 

The TWS 110 earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, supports quick pairing and seamless connectivity upto 10 metres. The earbuds come in a charging case that has a 300mAh battery and has a digital display on the top, for the ease of use. 

 

TWS 110

 

Speaking on the launch, Puneet Gupta – Business Head, Beetel, said, “With our ever-expanding portfolio, Flipkart is an important strategic partner for FLiX. Through the vast presence of Flipkart customer base, we aim to reach across the length and breadth of the country, including the smallest locations. This will be an exciting and promising journey with Flipkart and we look forward to it.”

 

"Flipkart is at the forefront of bringing the best-in-class technology solutions in collaboration with our partners to meet the evolving requirements of millions of our customers across the country. In this pursuit, Beetel has been a natural ally and we are delighted to introduce their FLiX range of products on Flipkart,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart. 

Latest News from Beetel

 

