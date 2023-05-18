Beats Studio Buds+ TWS earbuds launched with a transparent design

Apple has launched the Beats Studio Buds+ TWS earbuds in the United States, featuring a sleek and transparent design that takes inspiration from the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds. These earbuds boast an impressive 36-hour playback time and two dynamic listening modes, which include Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

Beats Studio Buds+: Price

The Beats Studio Buds+ from Apple are available in Black/Gold, Transparent and Ivory colour options. They are priced at $169.99 (approx Rs 14,000) and are already available for purchase in the United States.

Beats Studio Buds+: Specs

Apple states that the Beats Studio Buds+ features a custom acoustic platform with redesigned acoustic venting for enhanced audio accuracy and a comfortable all-day fit. The earbuds come with a two-layer transducer that flexes to provide clearer bass and minimal distortion.

The Buds have two dynamic listening modes, including Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and the Transparency mode for better awareness of your surroundings. Next, they feature one-tap pairing and support for ‘Hey Siri’ commands. It will also receive software updates and new features automatically and is also supported by Apple’s Find My network.

Not only do they have iOS compatibility, but they also get Android support with features like:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices

Find My Device – easily locate your lost buds with Google Find My Device

For additional features, one can download the Beats app to unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features. For calls, the earbuds get upgraded voice-targeting microphones to give you high-quality call performance.

Lastly, users get up to 36 hours of total battery life including 27 hours from the charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds. A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge provides an hour of additional use, per the brand.