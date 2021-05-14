Advertisement

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations start May 18 on Google Play Store

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 2:24 pm

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available exclusively to play in India only.

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, today announced the date for pre-registrations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Developed by Krafton, the pre-registrations for the game will go live on 18th May.

 

There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

 

To pre-register for BATLLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, please visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

 

Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.  BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available exclusively to play in India only.

 

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the new variant of PUBG Mobile exclusively made for India. The game will come with its own esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues.

 

Battlegrounds Mobile India was earlier predicted to launch as PUBG Mobile India but Krafton seems to have dropped the PUBG moniker for the India launch. This may be in line with Krafton's intentions to launch the game as a completely new title in the country

 

 

 

