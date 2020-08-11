Advertisement

Barco introduces XT-series of LED tiles in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 1:05 pm

The tiles come with Infinipix technology that ensures consistent and decent image quality in both maximum brightness and dimmed mode.
Barco announces the launch of its India-specific XT-series LED tiles. The series is available with pixel pitches of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 mm and 2.5mm and is suited for multiple indoor application including corporate lobbies, High-end residences, auditorium, broadcast studios, virtual reality and Pro AV installations, and control rooms.

 

The tiles come with Infinipix technology that ensures consistent and decent image quality in both maximum brightness and dimmed mode. It offers an enjoyable viewing experience and it also prevents image tearing and video hiccups. The technology also helps to screen fast-moving images. 

 

The LED displays are designed for wall mounting and it comes with assisted Module Extraction that makes sure that the tiles can be easily removed for maintenance. The XT series tiles are equipped to notify users of any warnings or failures. The XT series offers different brightness options ranging from 600 nits to 1500 nits and provides customers with the option of picking the model best suited for their application. The company is offering three-year standard product warranty and an option of 1-1 swap of the batch compatible LED tiles for 3 to 7 years. 

 

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd said, “Barco India is committed to innovation and our endeavour is to consistently develop products and services that target the Indian industry requirements and ease operational efforts. We believe in bridging the gap between our consumers’ demands and technology and the LED XT-series tiles do exactly that. The innovative series will supplement the LED tiles industry and ensure quicker adoption of the technology in India.”

 

