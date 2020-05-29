Advertisement

Bajaj pushes delivery dates for Chetak electric scooter

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 4:25 pm

Latest News

The scooter was announced earlier this year but owing to the lockdown Bajaj had to change it plans.
Advertisement

Bajaj unveiled the rechristened Chetak scooter in electric avatar earlier this year. The company was expected to start production and then sales in a few months after that but then coronavirus disrupted everything. According to new report, booking for Chetak has been suspended, and deliveries are only expected to start from September onwards. 

 

Even though Bajaj has resumed production, the company is yet to begin the work for Chetak. The report further points out Bajaj is most likely working with a skeletal workforce, prompting the company to focus on products that have more demand from consumers in the market. And understandably Chetak doesn't feature in those plans for them right now. 

Advertisement

 

As you might recall, Bajaj Chetak has been priced Rs 1,00,000 for the drum brake Urbane variant and Rs 1,15,000 for the disc brake Premium model. 

 

Bajaj has retained the retro design for the scooter, keeping some memories of the good-old, four-stroke Chetak. The modern part of the scooter includes the digital instrument console and LED lights. And more importantly, it pairs with an app via eSIM through which you can monitor battery level, temperature of the scooter. But the new model runs on electricity, marking the company's debut in the segment, where it competes with Ather, Hero Electric and slew of ther EV brands. 

 

The electric Bajaj Chetak has riding range of 95 km on a single charge. This is possible because of the 4kW electric motor which puts out 16 Nm of torque. It has a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering dust and water resistant via IP67 and takes around five hours to charge using the household socket. It comes with a three-year, 50,000 Km warranty. 

 

While demand for the electric Chetak might be limited for the next few months, it's likely that people might consider the two-wheeler for its energy efficiency and the brand name attached to it. 

Ola buys electric scooter company, to launch two-wheelers in India in 2021

Suzuki launches BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes in India

Latest News from Bajaj Auto

You might like this

Tags: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak electric scooter Ather Energy Hero Electric COVID-19 Bajaj Pulsar bikes

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Suzuki launches BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes in India

Datsun launches Redi-Go facelift in India at Rs 2.83 lakh

Tesla Model 3, Model S prices cut in US amid coronavirus

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies