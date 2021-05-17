Advertisement

AVITA launches Cosmos 2-in-1 Series laptop in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 12:25 pm

The Cosmos 2 in 1 series combines the learning and entertainment with mobility as a tablet and desktop mode with non-slip detachable keyboard.
AVITA, the US based lifestyle gadget brand, launches the brand new AVITA 2 in 1 cosmos series in India. The newest entrant laptop is priced at Rs 17,990 and it comes in charcoal grey colour. It comes with 2-year warranty.

 

AVITA all-new 2-in-1 series comes with 11.6 1920x1080 FHD IPS touch screen that offers ultra-wide viewing angle. With a detachable keyboard, the COSMOS 11.6 2-in-1 transforms from a tablet into a laptop by simply opening the built-in stand, enabling users to stay productive with ease anytime, anywhere.

 

The new-gen AVITA cosmos is equipped with Windows 10 home with a 10 point touch panel. It comes with 178 degree wide viewing angle, 2MP front and rear camera, 3.5mm audio jack, mini HDMI port, microSD card slot, bluetooth 4.0 that is particularly useful in handling complicated operations and visual content.

 

Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Director South East Asia, Nexstgo, “We are delighted to bring this new series to the table and offer something unique to the Indian users. Introducing finest-quality laptops in India, We intend our positions as a tech-innovators in the laptop segment and contribute to the industry. We plan on treading ahead with our exclusive range that creates a raging demand amongst the customers. We are all set to present the latest Cosmos 2-in-1 and lure the Indian patrons to our ever-growing family of tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals. We look forward to becoming the top choice for laptop buyers across the country and expanding our footprint while serving the customers to the best of our abilities.”

 

