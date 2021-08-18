Audio Technica launches a microphone for Podcasters and Content Creators

Audio-Technica has announced the launch of a microphone for podcasters and content creators. The new AT2040 borrows its sound signature from the renowned Audio-Technica BP40 Broadcast microphone, bringing professional broadcast-quality sound with exceptional vocal reproduction to podcasters and other content creators.

Audio Technica Microphone Price

The AT2040 Hyper cardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone is available in the India market at an MRP of Rs 9500. The AT2040 podcast microphone makes it easy to record single or dual vocals while in the same room. So even when using two mics to record two-person podcasts, users will enjoy great audio pickup.

Features

The AT2040 dynamic mic offers professional-quality broadcast sound in an affordable package. Although designed for podcasting, the AT2040 can also be used for other content creation setups. This includes live streaming, gaming, or doing voice-over work.

It features a stylish yet rugged all-metal construction. The AT2040 excels at isolated/up-close vocal reproduction and rejection of unwanted room noise due to its tight hyper cardioid polar pattern.

This ensures professional-quality podcasts. As per the company, the AT2040 provides smooth, warm, natural sound. The mic’s multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide superior internal pop filtering. Its specially-designed integrated shock mount prevents unwanted noise by attenuating vibration from a boom arm or mic stand.

The AT2040’s XLR output connects to a conventional analog microphone input. It provides versatile use with everything from USB audio interfaces to professional mixing consoles.

The AT2040 comes complete with a pivoting stand mount, 5/8″-27 to 3/8″-16 threaded adapter, and a soft protective pouch.

Robin Ghose, Business Development Manager (Professional and Consumer) at Audio-Technica India, remarks, “In addition to being the microphone of choice of professionals at major sporting and music events across the globe, Audio-Technica microphones have been embraced by streamers, YouTubers and other content creators over the years.We previously did not offer a dynamic hyper cardioid microphone so finely-tuned to the needs of podcasters and decided to take the technology and experience we have with our broadcast microphones and offer the AT2040.The smooth vocal reproduction and focused pickup of the microphone that will help take their podcasts and other content to the next level.”