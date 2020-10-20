Advertisement

Ather Energy introduces a buyback program on the Ather 450X scooter

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 7:14 pm

Ather has launched a buyback program for its latest Ather 450X electric scooter which also comes with smart connected features
Ather Energy had today announced a buy-back program in the Electric Vehicle category in India, with its Ather 450X scooter. Ather Energy is guaranteeing a buyback for the Ather 450X at Rs 85,000, at the end of 3 years. 

 

One of India’s few “Make in India” EV manufacturers, Ather Energy claims that it has built its own li-ion battery packs and an overall robust platform in the Ather 450 product line according to the company. 

 

As per Ather's claims, the reliability of the product line has been tested since 2018 in Bengaluru & later in Chennai. According to Ather, the high-reliability for the product also increases the resale value of the vehicle. 

 

Ather 450X

 

Aside from the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some of the purchase enabling solutions for the launch of Ather 450X. Ather will also be providing a lease model for the 450X as it did with its Ather 450 which will allow the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X at a lower price point & a nominal monthly fee. 

 

To reduce the overall cost of ownership of the Ather 450X, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE 2-wheeler and others can opt for low interest rate loans from multiple partners that Ather Energy has tie-ups with. Ather Energy has also reduced the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus model, which can now be purchased at Rs 1,39,990.

 

Adding to all this, Ather also revised its subscription plans. The plans now offer 4 independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage, now starting at Rs 125 per month. These include Ather Connect Lite 

(for all basic connected features), Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite (periodic maintenance, RSA & labour) and Ather Service Pro (premium service experience). 

 

Ather also conveys that charging at public charging points, namely Ather Grid, will be free until March 2021.

 

The Ather 450X comes with 85km True range, a top speed of 80km/h, a 6KW PMS motor which produces a torque of 26nm, and a reverse mode too. It is backed by a 2.9kWH battery with IP67 rating. It also has connected features as it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, which is powered by a 1.3Ghz Snapdragon processor and a new Android Open Source OS. You can connect your phone with the scooter with an app over Bluetooth 4.2 and can take advantage of features like Google Maps, making calls, listening to music, etc. 

