Asus ZenFone 8 Mini to come with 30W fast charging support

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 11:55 am

ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus is currently working on its successor of ZenFone 7 series i.e. ZenFone 8 series. The series is said to include Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Pro and a base model ZenFone 8 Mini.

 

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has now seemingly received TUV SUD certification which has revealed its fast charging capabilities. As per the listing, the ZenFone 8 Mini with the model name ASUS_ZS590KS / ASUS_I006D and SAKE codename will come with support for 30W rapid charging. The codename “SAKE” is rumoured to be the Zenfone 8 Mini.

 

The screenshot of the TUV listing was shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Sadly the listing has not revealed any information on its specifications.

 

 The ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel camera and a new Sony IM663 image sensor.

 

As per an earlier report, a smartphone with model number ZS590KS comes with a codename ‘SAKE’. This model is likely to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone will reportedly come equipped with multiple cameras comprising 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and Sony IMX663 sensors.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 6000mAh battery starting at Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets its first update after launch earlier this week

Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications leaked online

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini said to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED display

