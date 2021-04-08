Asus ZenFone 8 Mini to come with 30W fast charging support

ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus is currently working on its successor of ZenFone 7 series i.e. ZenFone 8 series. The series is said to include Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Pro and a base model ZenFone 8 Mini.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has now seemingly received TUV SUD certification which has revealed its fast charging capabilities. As per the listing, the ZenFone 8 Mini with the model name ASUS_ZS590KS / ASUS_I006D and SAKE codename will come with support for 30W rapid charging. The codename “SAKE” is rumoured to be the Zenfone 8 Mini.

The screenshot of the TUV listing was shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Sadly the listing has not revealed any information on its specifications.

As per an earlier report, a smartphone with model number ZS590KS comes with a codename ‘SAKE’. This model is likely to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone will reportedly come equipped with multiple cameras comprising 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and Sony IMX663 sensors.