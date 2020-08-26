Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro with flip camera announced

The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Asus has today announced the launch of its flagship smartphones, the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro, at an event in Taiwan. The latest series comes with a triple-camera setup with the flip mechanism, which is improved as compared to the one present in the Asus 6Z smartphone.

Asus Zenfone 7, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro pricing details

The Asus Zenfone 7 comes with a price tag of NT$ 21,999 (approx. Rs 55,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at NT$ 23,999 (approx. Rs 60,765). The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes with a price tag of NT$ 27,990 (approx. Rs 70,900). The smartphones are available in Pastel White and Aurora Black colour options.

Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro features and specifications

The major highlight of the Zenfone 7 series is the flip motor. The phones are now loaded with a triple-flip camera, which is said to be 40 per cent smaller and it comes with a more powerful stepper motor. The angle sensor has more precise 0.5-degree step controls of the flip angle and it can also memorize the flip positions for quick angle switching.

Coming to the specifications, both the smartphones are loaded with a similar set of specs. The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The Zenfone 7 is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU. The Zenfone 7 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, while the Zenfone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens wtih 3X optical zoom.

The phone runs on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC and dual SIM. The phone measures 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm and weighs 230 grams.