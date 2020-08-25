Advertisement

Asus Zenfone 7 series leaked ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

Asus Zenfone 7 series is slated for launch in Taiwan on 26th August. Both the phones under the 7 series will have flagship specs and both of the devices are expected to sport triple cameras with a flip-up module same as the Zenfone 6. The main camera will be a 64-megapixel sensor.

The ZenFone series by Asus has gained a lot of attention over the years and this time, as well,  with Zenfone 7 series the trend continues.

 

Just last week, we covered Zenfone 7 leaks revealing most of the specifications for the device. With the launch event being just around the corner, which is tomorrow the 26th of August, the Zenfone 7 series has leaked yet again, with the actual in-hand photos of both the phones. The leak was discovered on the Weibo website. 

 

Zenfone 7 Leaks

 Asus zenfone 7 leak

Zenfone 7 retail box leak zenfone 7 leak 2

 

The Asus Zenfone 7 is supposed to be the smaller phone is size as compared to Zenfone 7 Pro.  Zenfone 7 is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is also expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 865 which is the latest flagship processor in the industry. This also suggests that both the phones under the 7 series will be put on par with other flagships in the industry and not just one of them. It will also come with a huge battery with the capacity being 5000mAh. The phone will also support Dual-SIM 5G connectivity according to the leaked photo of the retail box.

 

Furthermore, the phone is also set to return with the Flip Camera that debuted with its predecessor, the ZenFone 6. The camera is rumored to be a triple-camera system with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, coupled with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooters. 

 

It is also expected to arrive in two variants where one would be with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the second one would be with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price of the phone is still under the wraps but is expected to be around $499 (approx. Rs. 37,000)  for the base variant and $549 for the higher variant. 

 

Zenfone 7 Pro Leaks

zenfone 7 pro leak zenfone 7 pro leak 2

 

The Zenfone 7 Pro is the second device to be launched under the 7 series. While both the phones share some similarities between them, they also have a few differences. 

 

The Pro model is expected to arrive with Snapdragon 865+ which is an overclocked version of Snapdragon 865 and is supposed to give better performance. It is rumoured to come with a 90Hz OLED display, a 64-megapixel flip-up triple-camera system same as the Zenfone 7, a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.  With the launch event just being a day away, these leaks suggest a lot of what the device might really look like. And if these leaks come out to be true, we may have a great all-rounder device in our hands that could out-perform many others. 

 

 

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and price leaked, tipped to come with 6.4-inch 60Hz LCD display

Latest News from Asus

Tags: Asus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia C3 smartphone, Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 units are suffering from green tint

Nokia 5.3 launched in India with 6.55-inch 20:9 display, Android 10, quad rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies