Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14 and VivoBook K14 launched in India

The company has introduced Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14 and VivoBook K14 in the country.

Advertisement

Asus has today announced the launch of its new range of laptops in India. The company has introduced Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14 and VivoBook K14 in the country.

Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14 and VivoBook K14 pricing details

The Asus ZenBook 13 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,990 and it will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels. The ZenBook 14 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,990 and it will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. The VivoBook S14 price starts at Rs 67,990 and it is available from offline retail stores, while the VivoBook K14 comes with a starting price of Rs 39,990 and it will be available from Amazon and offline retail stores.

Advertisement

Asus ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 specifications

Both the laptops come with 4-sided NanoEdge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it features a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis. The ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 weighs at 1.07 and 1.13 kg respectively.

Both of them feature an ergonomic design featuring NumberPad, edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard with the precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge that improves typing comfort, cooling, and sound quality.

The ZenBook 13 is loaded with 13.3-inch Full HD display, while the ZenBook 14 comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with 300 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The laptops are powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Both of them come with Windows 10 Home and it features preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. The laptops are loaded with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD storage. It comes with an HD infrared webcam with Windows Hello support.

In terms of audio, it comes with speakers certified by Harman Kardon. It comes with the ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound as well. The laptops are powered by 67Wh lithium battery with up to 22 hours of battery life. It comes with 65W fast charging support as well. On the connectivity front, it features two Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI port and one microSD reader.

Asus VivoBook S14 (S433)

Asus VivoBook S14 is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD LED-backlit with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. The laptop is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD storage, which is upgradable up to 1TB. The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel along with a touchpad with a fingerprint.

The laptop is loaded with 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery and it is available in Gala Green, Resolute Red, Dreamy White and Indie Black. On the connectivity front, it supports one USB 3.2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI port, one audio jack combo and one SD card reader.

Asus VivoBook K14

Asus VivoBook K14 is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD LED-backlit with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor along with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The laptop is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD storage. The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel along with a touchpad with a fingerprint.

The laptop is loaded with a 42Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery and it is available in Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black colour options. On the connectivity front, it supports one USB 3.2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI port, one audio jack combo and one SD card reader.