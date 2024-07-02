ASUS Vivobook S15 with Microsoft Copilot+ PC Platform available on Pre-Order

ASUS, the Taiwanese electronics maker, has commenced pre-bookings for its inaugural laptop, the ASUS Vivobook S15, built on Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform. This laptop is equipped with the Qualcomm X Elite chip and combines AI capabilities from Microsoft Copilot with ASUS’s Proprietary AI functionalities. The official release date for the ASUS Vivobook S15 is July 9.

Pre-Booking Details

Customers can pre-book the ASUS Vivobook S15 from July 2 to July 8 through ASUS Pegasus stores, the ASUS eShop, and the e-commerce platform Flipkart by paying a token amount of Rs 1. Those who pre-book can avail of benefits worth Rs 21,389 at no extra cost. These benefits include:

A warranty extension of two years.

Damage protection for up to three years.

A pair of earbuds.

Specifications and Features

The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by the Arm architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. This Processor includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling artificial intelligence workloads of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Utilizing these AI processing capabilities, the laptop supports Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PC platform, offering a range of new AI features.

The laptop features a 15-inch Lumina OLED display housed within an all-metal chassis. While specific technical details have not been fully disclosed, ASUS assures that the Vivobook S15 will provide ample storage, sufficient RAM for enhanced computing performance, and a long battery life.

Availability

The ASUS Vivobook S15 will officially launch in India on July 9, 2024. Pre-booking is available now, and the 16GB + 1TB model is priced at Rs. 1,24,990.