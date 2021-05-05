Advertisement

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 launched with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, 16GB RAM and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2021 1:38 pm

Latest News

Asus has launched the VivoBook Pro 14 in China that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU coupled with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.
The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 has been launched in China and the newest laptop by Asus is powered by the Ryzen 5000 series CPU and sports a OLED colour accurate display. The laptop also has stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. 

 

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is priced at CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,500) for the R5-5600H CPU variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The R7-5800H CPU variant with 16GB + 512GB configuration is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,100).

 

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 Specifications 

VivoBook Pro 14

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 sports a 14-inch OLED HDR screen with 2,880 x 1,800 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10bit colour, 600 nits peak brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. 

 

You get two CPU options to choose from including AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, both of which have AMD Radeon graphics. The CPU is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB of PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

 

VivoBook Pro 14

 

The laptop is backed by a 56Whr battery. For connectivity and ports, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader, and a headphone microphone combo jack. Additional features include a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, a physical slider to cover up the webcam for privacy, and dual stereo speaker setup that is tuned by Harman Kardon. 

Latest News from Asus

Tags: Asus

 

0 Comments

