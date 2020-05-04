Advertisement

Asus to resume new PC launches in India from June

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 3:27 pm

Latest News

The company is planning to tap surge in demand created due to work from home during the lockdown by launching a new range of laptop once the lockdown is lifted.
Advertisement

Asus is planning to launch a slew of PC and laptops in India from June. The company is planning to tap surge in demand created due to work from home during the lockdown by launching a new range of laptop once the lockdown is lifted. 

 

The company has revealed that it is planning a couple for launches in June this year. “We do have a slew of launches scheduled in the later half of the year. Quite immediately we are looking forward to a couple of launches from the gaming segment starting June 2020,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer &amp; Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, told IANS in an email interview.

 

The company has revealed that it is planning to boost its plans by launching laptops on both offline platforms and on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and more. “We believe that once the lockdown is lifted/relaxed, there will be an increase in online shopping. But at the same time we also foresee the growth of the offline route once things return to normalcy,” Su told the publication. 

 

Advertisement

The company has repealed that it will go bullish on the retail expansion plans. The brand said that its aggressive retail expansion in India helped them to maintain growth in Q1 of 2020. The brand believes it will continue its partnership with big retail brands like Reliance, Vijay Sales among others for selling its range of laptops and PC in the country. 

 

Asus revealed that in the light of Coronavirus pandemic, it had taken necessary measures to safeguard its employees and it is continuing with its annual appraisals and mitigating financial and operational exposure with various resilience plans for business continuity.

 

Asus Zenbook 14, Zenbook Flip 14, ROG Zephyrus G and more launched in India

CES 2020: Asus introduces new range of laptops, desktops, displays and more

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop announced

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

Tags: Asus Asus laptops Asus PCs Asus India Asus laptops in India Asus PCs in India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 launched in India

Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700 specifications leak on Dell website

RedmiBook, Mi-branded laptops to reportedly launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies