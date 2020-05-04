Asus to resume new PC launches in India from June

The company is planning to tap surge in demand created due to work from home during the lockdown by launching a new range of laptop once the lockdown is lifted.

Advertisement

Asus is planning to launch a slew of PC and laptops in India from June. The company is planning to tap surge in demand created due to work from home during the lockdown by launching a new range of laptop once the lockdown is lifted.

The company has revealed that it is planning a couple for launches in June this year. “We do have a slew of launches scheduled in the later half of the year. Quite immediately we are looking forward to a couple of launches from the gaming segment starting June 2020,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, told IANS in an email interview.

The company has revealed that it is planning to boost its plans by launching laptops on both offline platforms and on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and more. “We believe that once the lockdown is lifted/relaxed, there will be an increase in online shopping. But at the same time we also foresee the growth of the offline route once things return to normalcy,” Su told the publication.

Advertisement

The company has repealed that it will go bullish on the retail expansion plans. The brand said that its aggressive retail expansion in India helped them to maintain growth in Q1 of 2020. The brand believes it will continue its partnership with big retail brands like Reliance, Vijay Sales among others for selling its range of laptops and PC in the country.

Asus revealed that in the light of Coronavirus pandemic, it had taken necessary measures to safeguard its employees and it is continuing with its annual appraisals and mitigating financial and operational exposure with various resilience plans for business continuity.