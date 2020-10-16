Asus strengthens its Pan-India offline and online strategy

Asus is strengthening its partnerships with various e-commerce websites to provide great deals on its product lineup and is also planning to open more retail stores across the nation.

Asus, the taiwanese OEM is gearing up for the festive season in India by opting for an omni-channel approach to engage with customers. Asus's objective is to provide a single and unified experience to customers across all channels.

To fulfill the objective, Asus has strengthened its partnerships online and offline to boost its market share and to connect more with its customers.

According to Asus, it has listened to the feedback from its customers to improve the user experience and for that, ASUS has an extensive retail expansion strategy in progress and monitored every quarter to serve the evolving needs of customers.

As per Asus, currently there are 100 ASUS exclusive stores (AES) built on various designs which Asus is now planning to increase the number to 200 across all key metros and tier II cities by 2021.

Commenting on the strategy, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, “The festive season in India has always been associated with heightened consumer spending, especially on electronic devices. We expect the demand to be even greater this year, as the target audience channelizes the celebratory fervour to shake off the pandemic’s fatigue. We have strengthened our online and offline channels in anticipation of this increase in demand".

To ensure easy availability of products offline, ASUS has expanded premium Shop-in-Shop(SIS) in multi format retail stores with approximately 100 SIS currently in place and the brand aims to complete 400 by 2021.

With the festive season right around the corner, Asus is also strengthening partnerships with various e-commerce websites. The company says that it will be offering great deals on its product lineups.