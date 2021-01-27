Asus Sky Selection 2 laptop launched with Ryzen 5000 series CPU

Asus has launched a new gaming laptop in China that is powered by the Ryzen 5000 series CPU along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Asus has introduced a new gaming laptop in China called Asus Sky Selection 2 (translated name) that is powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU which was unveiled at CES 2021. It comes with Nvidia Graphics and also supports Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

The Asus Sky Selection 2 is priced at CNY 9,899 (approx Rs 1,11,400) for the single variant that comes with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It is offered in two colour options including Eclipse Ash and Magic Blue. The laptop is already available for purchase in China while there's no information regarding international availability.

Asus Sky Selection 2 Specifications

The Asus Sky Selection 2 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to have 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and support for Adaptive Sync.

The machine is powered by the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU along with 8GB of video memory. There's 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe3.0x4 SSD storage.

The keyboard on the laptop is RGB backlit, which is standard accross all gaming laptops these days, with 1.8mm of travel and a claimed life span of 20 million keystrokes. There are cooling vents on bottom, sides, and back. In terms of dimensions, the Asus Sky Selection 2 measures 359.8x256x24.3mm and weighs 2.3kg.

The ports on the laptop include a single HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. It is backed by a 90Whr battery and also comes with dual speakers with DTS X Ultra technology.