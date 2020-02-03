Asus rolls out Android 10 Beta update to Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in India in the year 2018.

Asus recently rolled out Android 10 Beta update to its older Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. Now the company has also rolled out the same update to its Zenfone Max Pro M2 as well.

The latest beta update comes with version number 17.2018.1912.409 and it is around 1.5GB in size. In order to download the latest update, users need to go Settings> Software Update.

The update brings along December 2019 security patches as well. With this update, users can look forward to features like a system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply for all messaging apps, Focus mode, a new navigation system, enhanced location and privacy controls and much more.

Since this is a beta version, you may face issues with the phone. It is advised that you back up all the data before updating.

To recall, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in India in the year 2018. The phone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Later the company rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update to Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm focal length, LED flash and face unlock.