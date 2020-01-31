  • 15:59 Jan 31, 2020

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 Beta update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 2:08 pm

The company has rolled out an Android 10 Beta update to the latest smartphone that brings a host of new features.
Asus has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its older Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The company has rolled out an Android 10 Beta update to the latest smartphone that brings a host of new features. 

 

The company confirmed this news while replying to a user on Twitter. The company says that a Beta version of Android 10 update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 has already been rolled out and one might expect the stable version soon. The latest beta update comes with version number 17.2017.1911.407 and it is around 1.6GB in size. In order to download the latest update, users need to go Settings> Software Update. 

 

Recently, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 received a price cut. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 3GB + 32GB variant is now available for Rs 7,999 instead of the original Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB  and 6GB + 64G variants are now available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 11,999 instead of the original Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively.

 

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 15000:1 contrast ratio and 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with Adreno 509 GPU.

 

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 5 element lens, 80-degree wide angle lens, while there is a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for bokeh effects. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera f/2.0 aperture, 85.5 wide angle lens and 26mm focal length. The smartphone features a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger.

 

