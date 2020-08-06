Advertisement

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 chipset launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 5:27 pm

The gaming laptop comes loaded with latest AMD chipset and it offers 4K resolution.
Asus has today announced the launch of its latest gaming laptop in India. Dubbed as ROG Zephyrus G14, the gaming laptop comes loaded with latest AMD chipset and it offers 4K resolution. 

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 pricing details

 

The gaming laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 80,990 for the non-AniMe Matrix display, while the Matrix variant comes with a price tag of Rs 98,990. The laptop will be available for purchase from Amazon and key offline retail stores in the country. 

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications

 

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is loaded with a 14-inch WQHD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it features dot-matrix design along with Ergo-Lift hinge design. The laptop also comes with an AniMe Matrix display that allows users to show distinct graphics on the lid of the laptop. 

 

The laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX2060 Max-Q design GPU. It is backed by up to 32GB of RAM DDR4 RAM along with 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. 

 

The gaming laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.7mm travel and it also features four hotkeys and a fingerprint sensor. It comes wtih 76Whr battery and it comes with 65W fast charging support. The company has also provided a 180W AC adapter as well. On the connectivity front, it supports one  USB Type-C (version 3.2 Gen 2) with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, one USB Type-C (version 3.2 Gen 2), two USB Type-A (versions 3.2 Gen 1), and an HDMI 2.0b.



 

