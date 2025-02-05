Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Announced with Last Year’s Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

Asus has announced an FE-branded smartphone, which is a first for the brand, called ROG Phone 9 FE in Thailand. While the device belongs to the ROG Phone 9 family, it shares most of its specifications with the ROG Phone 8 from last year. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE: Price

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE comes in a single Phantom Black colour and is priced at THD 29,990 (approx Rs 77,475) for the sole 16GB + 256GB trim.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE: Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE sports a 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO (max 185Hz for gaming) Samsung Flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15. As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptXadaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated. There’s an Illuminated RGB logo on the back of the phone and there are Air Triggers present on the right spine of the device.