Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s Pro launching in India on February 15

Asus has confirmed to launch the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s Pro in India on February 15. They will be the latest additions to the Asus ROG line-up and succeed the ROG Phone 5 in India.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be launched in India on February 15 at 12PM. The virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Asus has also set up a microsite for the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro on Flipkart. It confirms that the upcoming phones will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform.

In addition, Asus is also holding a contest that will start at 5PM today. The tweet reveals that the participants will have to “extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed.” They will have to crack a code in order to stand a chance to win an ROG Phone 5s.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s series comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. There’s an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate, 1ms response rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phones are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660. Moreover, they get up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phones run Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Further on the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

Both of them have identical specifications, except the ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a secondary PAMOLED ROG Vision display. This display on the back can show you notifications for incoming calls, battery charging, etc. This display on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was monochrome while the 5s Pro has a colour display. There are also two touch sensors on the back of the 5s Pro which act as gaming controls. This feature isn’t present on the vanilla ROG Phone 5s.

Moreover, the Pro model comes with the AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box. This accessory straps on a cooling fan to the phone, along with two additional buttons. Additional features include dual front facing stereo speakers and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.