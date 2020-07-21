Asus ROG Phone 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc launching tomorrow

The upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on July 22.

Asus has announced that it will be launching its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, in India. The upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on July 22.



The company has put a dedicated page for the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 3. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s website and its major social media channels. The event will kickstart from 8:30 PM IST. With this, Asus is all set to bring new innovation with its latest gaming-centric smartphone. So, here's a quick recap of what has been revealed about the upcoming smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 3 features and specifications

Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The latest chipset from Qualcomm offers some incremental updates over the Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features that the brand claims deliver desktop-quality gaming experience. It also comes with first-to-mobile features like updateable GPU drivers and desktop forward rendering.

The smartphone is said to come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Interestingly, the ROG Phone 2 is loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will be interesting to see how well the 144Hz refresh rate performs. It will reportedly be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. It will lack a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. On the front side, the smartphone will have a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.