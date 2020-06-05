Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 12:54 pm

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor.
Asus ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year. Now the company is working on on the launch of the ROG Phone 3 gaming-focused flagship phone.

An ASUS phone with model code Asus_1003DD was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website which is said to none other than Asus ROG Phone 3. The listing has revealed its key specifications.

As per the GeekBench listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 12GB of RAM.

For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the phone managed to score 910 in the single-core test and 32293 in the multi-core test.

Earlier, ROG Phone 3 was also spotted at the database of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing had revealed the support for features like Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct and Miracast.

To recall, Asus ROG Phone II is backed by a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 125-degree field of view. For the front, the company has added a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology. It is powered by 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 512GB UFS 3.0 storage options.

Via

