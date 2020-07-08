Asus ROG Phone 3 confirmed to feature Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus will be announcing the ROG Phone 3 5G gaming smartphone on July 22 in a global online event. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the chipset in the upcoming smartphone.



Asus has shared a teaser of the ROG Phone 3 on Twitter which has revealed that the gaming smartphone will be featuring Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Though the tweet has now been taken down, the Tech Elucidations Facebook page seems to have shared the same teaser.



The tweet reads "July 22nd is all about Speed and Power.#ROGPhone3 unleashes the latest Snapdragon 865 and delivers mind-blowing performance."

The global online event will start at 11PM Taipei time (8:30 PM IST) on July 22nd and it will be live-streamed on Asus website. Earlier, the phone surfaced on China’s TENAA telecom authority with full specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz Snapdragon 865+ SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.



The phone will reportedly be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. It will lack a microSD card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. The front camera sensor will be 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.





For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging. The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams.