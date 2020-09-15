ASUS ramps up the ROG 10th Gen Intel Core portfolio with bunch of new laptops and desktop

Asus has released a bunch of new gaming laptops, a VivoBook and desktops with 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of its latest lineup of laptop and desktops focused on Gaming.

The new lineup consists of Zephyrus S15, Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M15, Vivobook Gaming, and TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors along with ROG Strix GT15 and ROG Strix GT35 desktops with 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors.

ROG Zephyrus M15

The ROG Zephyrus M15 is powered by the 10th generation Intel i7-10875H / i7-10750H. There are two Graphic options available which are Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti. There is RAM of up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz (Dual-Channel). In terms of network, the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth and also has Range Boost technology. It has a 76WHr battery and weighs at about 1.9kg.

The keyboard is a Backlit chicklet keyboard with RGB lighting and Aura Sync.

The starting price of the laptop is Rs 1,39,990.

ROG Zephyrus S15

The ROG Zephyrus S15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10875H processor and GeForce RTX 2080-SUPER Max-Q GPU with support for ROG Boost and G-Sync. It has RAM of up to 32GB. It features a 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level, 100% sRGB, Nvidia G-SYNC, Pantone validated display. The laptop consists of a pair of 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology.

The laptop is powered by a 76Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery with a 240W power adapter. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 and weighs at 1.9Kg.

The laptop has 1 USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A on the left side and 2 USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the right, a headphone jack and a HDMI 2.0 port.

The price of the laptop starts at Rs 2,34,990.

ROG Zephyrus S17

The Zephyrus S17 is powered by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i7-10875H or Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i7-10750H depending on the variant you choose. It has graphic card options consisting if NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080S Max-Q with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070S Max-P with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-P with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

It has RAM of upto 32GB and two M.2 2280 SSD slots. It features a 17.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080)

IPS-level, 100% sRGB, Nvidia G-SYNC, Pantone validated display with refresh rate of 300Hz/3ms or 144Hz/3ms.

This laptop also has a pair of 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology and a 76Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery. You also have an option to opt for an external camera. The laptop has 3 USB3.2 ports and a headphone jack and also a HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop weighs at 2.6kgs

Starting price for the laptop is Rs 1,79,990.

TUF Gaming F15 and TUF F17

These laptops are powered by the Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake i7-10750H Processor and i5-10300H Processor. The TUF Gaming F15 has a 60Hz / 144Hz vIPS 1080p panel and the TUF Gaming F17 has a 120Hz vIPS 1080p panel.

The laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, with 4GB GDDR6.

With up to 1TB+512GB of storage, this superfast PCIe drive offers plenty of space for massive game files, multimedia projects, and media. The laptops support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1) and a single Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2). The laptops are backed by a 48 Wh battery. The F15 weighs at 2.3Kg and the F17 weighs at 2.6kg.

Starting price for the device is Rs 68,990.

VivoBook 15

The VivoBook 15 runs on Windows 10 Home and is powered by the Intel Core i7-10750H processor or the Intel Core i5-10300H processor depending on the variant. It features a 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The laptop supports Up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD or Up to 512 GB + 32 GB Intel Optane memory and H10 SATA Slot which supports Up to 2 TB 5400 RPM HDD.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and has ports which include one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, one HDMI 1.4, one SD card reader, one RJ45 LAN port and an Audio combo jack. It has touchpad based fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard, a stereo audio system certified by Harman Kardon, and is backed by a 42Wh battery. The laptop weighs 2kgs with SSD and 2.1kgs with SSD and HDD.

Starting price for the laptop is Rs 66,990.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15

The ROG Strix GT15 has an Air Cooler and is powered by the Intel Core i7-10700KF, Intel Core i9-10900KF, Intel Core i7-10700, Intel Core i7-10700KF, Intel Core i5-10400F depending on which variant you choose. Graphic card options which are available are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB, RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB, GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB, GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB, GTX 1650 4GB.

It has DDR4 RAM of upto 128GB and supports

Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and Upto 2TB HDD.

On the front, it has 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C, 1 x Mic in and 1 x Headphone out. On the rear, it consists of

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type C, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x RJ45, 5 X Audio Jacks, 1 x USB 2.0 type C (Audio).

Starting price for the desktop is Rs 71,990.

ASUS ROG Strix GT35

The ROG Strix GT35 runs on Windows 10 Home and is powered by Intel Core i9-10900KF or Intel Core i7-10700KF, depending on which variant you go for.

Graphics card options available for the system are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB, RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB, RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB, RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB, RTX 2060 6GB.

It supports upto 128GB of DDR4 RAM and Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. It can support upto 2 x 3.5" HDD ( Upto 2TB each) 2 x 2.5” hot-swap bays

On the front, it has 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C, 1 x Mic in and 1 x Headphone out. On the rear, it consists of

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, 2 x USB 2.0 type A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x RJ45, 5 X Audio Jacks, 1 x SPDIF.

The starting price for this desktop is Rs 1,80,990.

The ROG series, Vivobook Gaming and TUF models come in varied color schemes. Starting with the TUF gaming which will be available in a solid fortress gray color, Zephyrus M15 will be available in Prism Black and Prism Gray schemes, Zephyrus S15 and S17 in a brushed black format and the Vivobook gaming F571 will come in a pristine star black.

The VivoBook will be available on Flipkart and the TUF F15 and F17 will be available on Amazon.

Rest of the device will be available for purchase at ASUS retail partners, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.