Asus launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 1:24 pm

Latest News

Asus has launched the new TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India which the brand unveiled back in January during the CES 2021 event

ASUS India today announced the expansion of its TUF laptop portfolio in India with the launch of new TUF Dash F15 laptop which the company unveiled at the CES 2021 event. 

 

The laptop will be available in two colours including Eclipse Grey that will be priced at Rs 1,39,990 and the Moonlight White colour, priced at Rs 1,40,990. The laptop will be available for purchase starting at the end of March 2021 across all channels including Online (Flipkart, Amazon) & Offline ASUS Exclusive Stores & ROG Stores. 

 

Asus TUF Dash F15 Specifications 

 

TUF Dash F15

 

The TUF Dash F15 sports a 15.6-inch screen that has up to a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB value and narrow bezels. The internals boast of the new 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU. You get two graphic card options including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM. 

 

It is coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, both of which are also upgradeable. A special pop-open screw pushes the bottom corner away from the chassis so it’s easy to get under the hood fast. 

 

Asus has claimed a battery life of over 16 hours with a 76Wh battery that also supports fast charging and Type-C charging. Type-C adapters up to 100W are supported, while it ships with a 200W power adaptor that can charge the battery from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes. The new TUF Dash F15 has two newly designed self-cleaning fans and an anti-dust design.

 

The laptop is 10 percent smaller and 14 percent lighter than the previous generation. It measures under 20mm thick and features a new aesthetic. The keyboard switches have a 1.7mm travel distance with bolt-blue backlight. 

 

For connectivity, the laptop features 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Support USB4.0, Display port 1.4a, PD3.0), 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A) ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Kensington lock and 1 x RJ45 port. It supports Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX along with Bluetooth 5.2. 

 

The laptop also sports dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra technology that brings 7.1-channel virtual surround sound to stereo headsets or speakers. It also supports Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation. 

