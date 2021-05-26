Advertisement

Asus launches new gaming laptops under ROG Flow, Zephyrus ranges in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 5:09 pm

Latest News

Asus has launched a total of four new gaming laptops in India under its ROG Flow and ROG Zephyrus series of laptops
Asus has launched a bunch of gaming laptops in India under its ROG Flow and ROG Zephyrus ranges. The latest laptops under lineup includes the Asus ROG Flow X13, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops. 

 

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is priced in India at Rs 2,99,990 and is available for purchase in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), it is priced at Rs 1,37,990 and will be available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

 

The new Asus ROG Flow X13 is priced in India at Rs 1,19,990 and is available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Asus Zephyrus G14 (2021) is priced in India at Rs 94,990 and will be available at Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. All of the laptops will go up for sale in India from May 26.

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) Specifications

 

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) sports a 15-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop draws power from either AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processors coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 48GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD.

 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6. Peripheral options include 2 x USB Type-A ports, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x microSD card slot, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio combo jack, one Kensington lock, and one RJ45 port. The laptop has a 90Whr battery, weighs 1.9 kg, and supports two-way AI noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res certification.

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) Specifications

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) sports a 14-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with Adaptive Sync tech. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processors coupled with up to Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. 

 

The laptop is backed by a 76Whr battery and weighs 1.7 kg. Additional features include a backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button itself. Connectivity options include 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, one audio combo jack, and one Kensington Lock. 

 

Asus ROG Flow X13 Specifications

 

The Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop features a 13.4-inch UHD IPS touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass protection, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a 2-in-1 form factor gaming and can even be paired with a new ROG XG Mobile external GPU. 

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processors coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs. You get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. There is a HD 720p webcam and backlit keyboard as well.

 

Peripherals include one ROG XG Mobile interface, one USB Type-A port, 2 x USB Type-C port, one audio combo jack, and one HDMI 2.0 port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The Asus ROG Flow X13 has a 62Whr battery and two speakers. 

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Specifications

 

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a 15.6-inch main display with up to 300Hz refresh rate and a 14.09-inch UHD secondary touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rate. The machine is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. 

 

The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD with Raid 0. Connectivity options include 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x microSD card, one audio combo jack, one RJ45 port. The gaming laptop packs a 90Whr battery.

Tags: Asus

 

