Asus launches a new ROG Phone 3 variant in India

Asus will be making available a new 12GB/128GB variant of the ROG Phone 3 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart starting 16th October.

Advertisement

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of the 12GB / 128GB variant of ROG Phone 3, designed for high-performance mobile gaming. The launch of this variant brings high performance 12GB RAM at a more affordable price point for ROG Phone 3 Fans. Currently, only the 12GB/256GB and 8GB/128GB variants were available for purchase.

The 8GB/128GB variant sells for Rs 49,999, the new 12GB/128GB variant will sell for Rs 52,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant will sell for Rs 57,999.

The new variant will be launched during the Big Billion Days which will start from 16th October and will end on 21st October.

Advertisement

Read More: Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Asus is also providing a offer on its ROG Phone 3 range where it will be available with a ‘No Cost EMI’ payment method offering of 3, 6 and 9 months on for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks partnered with Flipkart, starting at only Rs.5556/- per month.

Asus will also provide an Additional Instant Discount on SBI Cards on the entire range of ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.