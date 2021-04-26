Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) launched in India with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors

Asus has launched the newest ExpertBook B9 (2021) model in India that comes with a thin profile and is made with business users kept in mind.

Asus has launched its ExpertBook B9 (2021) in India which comes with a build that is made of material meeting US military standards. It is made with business customers kept in mind. Asus ExpertBook B9 also comes with 11th-generation Intel Core processor and carries Intel Evo platform verification.

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) starts in India at a price of Rs 1,15,498. The notebook will be available for purchase through Asus Exclusive Stores and leading commercial PC stores in the country in the coming days.

Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The machine draws power from either the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors depending on what you choose.

The laptop also has Intel Xe graphics, apart from 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. For storage, you get dual M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0 with up to 2TB capacity. There are also select SKUs with RAID 0 and RAID 1 support so you get an even faster experience.

For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI port, and an audio combo jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5 for wireless connectivity. There is a 66Wh lithium-polymer battery inside that is claimed to deliver a full-day usage on a single charge. The battery also supports 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. The company claims that the battery can charge up to 60 percent of its maximum capacity in 49 minutes.

Additional features include up to four 360-degree far-field microphones, Harman Kardon-certified speakers, LED-backlit keyboard along with the Asus NumberPad 2.0., along with Amazon Alexa integration that comes with a built-in light bar that illuminates during interactions with the virtual assistant.

Asus hasn't left out on security either as the notebook also features an integrated fingerprint sensor and a biometric-login webcam. It can also be configured with a Trusted Platform Module chip to secure passwords and encryption keys offline.