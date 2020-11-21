Are Brands challeging Flipkart and Amazon with their own stores?

The brands are trying to create their online presence in front of customers and come with different attractive schemes and take aways for them.

Advertisement

E-commerce marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart keep on offering various discounts and offer on mobile phones for its customers from time to time. Now in order to woo customers, off-late various smartphone brands have also been trying to push their e-stores sales by selling their products with exciting deals.



These brands include Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Realme and Xiaomi. All of them have been regularly hosting online sales at their official websites where different products are being offered with discounts and new offers. Likewise, after checking Flipkart and Amazon if people are coming to their e-stores for any purchase, they can see additional benefits to make their deal more sweeter.



On their e-stores, the brands come with different attractive schemes and take aways for the consumers. Earlier they were in touch with offline distributors for the sale of their smartphones while for online sales, they were too much dependent on Flipkart and Amazon. Now they are trying to strengthen their online presence by offering various discounts and offers. Here we discuss how all these brands are trying to create their online presence in front of customers.



Apple



Apple launched its own online store back in September this year. It allows customers to purchase products directly from Apple and get direct customer support as well as trade-ins, student discounts, and financing options. Till now, Apple products have been sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and Apple authorised retailers.



Apple provided the ability to engrave personal content on Apple products for free. The brand has now enabled the 'Add Free Engraving' option for select products on the Apple store. iPad models and Apple Pencil can be engraved in English whereas AirPods can be engraved in multiple languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and more.



Apple is also providing financing options for its products for all the customers and additional discounts for students of existing and newly accepted students in universities. On its store, students can purchase a Macs or iPad models at special discounted pricing, as well as avail discounts on accessories and the company's extended warranty programme, AppleCare+.





The brand claims that all orders from the Apple Store online will ship with contactless delivery. Payment options include credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery.



For Diwali, Apple announced an offer for its customers in India under which they can get free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 11 from its online store. The Airpods are otherwise priced at Rs. 14,900.





Realme



Realme too hosted Festive Day sales on its website where it offered Realme smartphones and other products at discounted prices. During the sale, the discounts were not only on smartphones, but also on other products such as the Sonic M1 electric toothbrush, Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds, and more.



On the Realme store, Realme C15 was available for Rs 8,999 after Rs 1000 off. The phone is originally priced starting at Rs 9,999, but it was available starting at Rs. 8,999.



Realme C11 was available for Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 7,499 after Rs 5,00 off and Realme 6 was available for Rs 13,999 after Rs 2,000 discount. Also, there was Rs 1,000 off On Realme narzo 20 Pro (Black Ninja, 6GB+64GB), Rs 3,000 off On Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB), Rs 4,000 Off On Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB)



Realme recently announced that it sold 8.3 million units of its products including smartphones, smartwatches, smart bands, earbuds and others during RealmeFestiveDays from October 15 to November 16. However, this is combined sales made via Realme’s online store, its offline store, Flipkart, and Amazon e-commerce platforms.



Out of the 8.3 shipments, 6.3 million were smartphones, including 1.6 million Realme 7 series phones, 1.35 million Narzo phones, and over 1.2 million Realme C11 phones. The company also revealed that it has witnessed a 20 per cent growth in the sale period as compared to last year’s festive day sale.





Advertisement

Xiaomi



Xiaomi recently announced some offers on its Mi Store for its customers. In the sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro was available with up to Rs 4,000 discount. The phone comes at a price of Rs 16,999 but was available for Rs 12,999 in the sale.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was available with up to Rs 4,000 discount. The phone is originally priced starting at Rs 19,999, but it was available at Rs 15,999.



There was Rs 4000 off on the purchase of Redmi Note 9. The phone was available at Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 15,499. After a price cut of Rs 1,700, Redmi 9i was priced at Rs 8,299 instead of Rs 9,999.



Other offers included Rs 2,000 Off On Redmi 9, Up to Rs 34,00 Off On Redmi 9 Prime, Rs 10,000 Off On Mi 10. The recently launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro also received discounts in the sale. Mi 10T after discount price was Rs 35,999 as against its MRP of Rs 39,999, Mi 10T Pro discount price was Rs 39,999 as against its MRP of Rs 47,999.



Like Realme, Xiaomi also announced that it has sold over 13 million devices during the festive period. This includes 9 million smartphones like Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime Redmi 9, Redmi 9A amongst others.





Samsung





Samsung launched its festive season campaign ‘Home, Festive Home’, offering exclusive deals and assured gifts to consumers across India. The brand also offered discounts on Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest 2020.



Samsung offered assured benefits on purchase of Samsung consumer electronics products such as Samsung QLED and QLED 8K TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Spacemax Family Hub Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Models, Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Wind-Free Air Conditioners, among others.



Samsung offered foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold on purchasing 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs. Customers were offered Galaxy S20 Ultra with 75-inch and above QLED TV models, a Galaxy A21s with 55-inch QLED and 65 inch UHD models and a Galaxy A31 with 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models.



On Samsung refrigerators, customers were offered a Galaxy Note 10 Lite free on purchase of Samsung’s flagship Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator. On washing machines, Samsung offered a cashback of up to 20% on the newly launched Samsung Washer Dryer models and a cashback of up to 15% on select Flexwash and Addwash washing machines.





Samsung is currently selling Galaxy A31 at price starting Rs 18,999, Galaxy A51 at price starting Rs 22,999, Galaxy A71 at price starting Rs 29,499, Galaxy M31s at price starting Rs 21,4999, Galaxy M51 at price starting Rs 26,999 and Galaxy Note 10 Lite at price starting Rs 34,999. All the phones come with offers like No Cost EMI options, 5% cashback up to ₹1000 using OlaMoney Postpaid+, up to ₹3000 off on Samsung Shop App, FLAT ₹200 cashback via Airtel Money/Payments Bank on min transaction of ₹2000, 5% MobiKwik SuperCash up to ₹1000, use coupon KWIK5 on MobiKwik payment page, ₹1000 Cashback on 1st transaction on Paytm Wallet & UPI, 5% additional discount using referral code among others.

Oppo





Oppo is offering Oppo A11k at its e-store for Rs 8,499 with white earphone. Alongside, the company is also offering various offers like easy EMI available (Upto 24EMI) and Phone Exchange Benefit up to Rs 9350.



OPPO Reno3 Pro (Sky White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available for Rs 25,990 with offers like Easy EMI available (Upto 24EMI), Phone Exchange Benefit up to Rs 9350, One Time Screen Replacement and 7% Additional Exchange Benefit on Old Phone Above Rs 7000. The OPPO Reno3 Pro (Sky White, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 29,990 at its e-store with the same offers.



OPPO A15 (Dynamic Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) is priced at Rs 9,990 with offers like Easy EMI available (Upto 24EMI), Phone Exchange Benefit up to Rs 9350, 7% Additional Exchange Benefit on Old Phone Above Rs 7000.



OPPO Reno4 Pro (Starry Night, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) can be purchased at Rs 34,990. On the purchase, Oppo is offering Assured BuyBack Offer up to 70%, Phone Exchange Benefit up to Rs 9350 and 7% Additional Exchange Benefit on Old Phone Above Rs 7000.



Oppo F17 (Dynamic Orange, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is availble for Rs 18,990 and OPPO F17 (Dynamic Orange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available for Rs 16,990 with Easy EMI available (Upto 24EMI), Phone Exchange Benefit upto Rs 9350.





Vivo



Like other players, Vivo is also trying to attract customers on its e-store by offering discounts and offers on its range of smartphones. Here are a few smartphones with their respective offers.



Vivo Y20i is currently available Vivo India for Rs 11,490 on Vivo India E-store with the exchange offer, 10 per cent cashback on ICICI credit card EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Kotak Bank on CC & CC EMI, Federal 5% cashback on DC and No Cost EMI up to 12 months.



Vivo X50 Pro(8+256) comes at Rs 49,990 at its store with Exchange Offer, 10% Cashback on ICICI CC EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Kotak Bank on CC & CC EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Federal Bank DC, Flat Rs 3000 Off on Exchange, Additional 2 GB Data Offer and No Cost EMI up to 12 months.



Vivo X50 8+128 and 8+256 variants are available for Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990 respectively with offers like 10% Cashback on ICICI CC EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Kotak Bank on CC & CC EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Federal Bank DC, Flat Rs 3000 Off on Exchange, Additional 2 GB Data Offer and No Cost EMI up to 12 months.



The recently launched Aquamarine Green colour variant of its V20 SE is priced at Rs 20,990. The Vivo e-store is offering One Time Free screen replacement, 10% Cashback on ICICI CC EMI, Extra Rs.1500 off on Exchange, Upto 10% Cashback on Kotak Bank on CC & CC EMI, Upto 10% Cashback on Federal Bank DC and No Cost EMI up to 12 months.



