AQFIT launches W9 smartwatch for Rs 2799

AQFIT has launched the W9 Smartwatch in India today. The prive of the W9 QUAD BT Calling Smart Watch will be Rs 2799 for the 1st Week and later on the cost will be Rs 2999.

AQFIT W9 Features

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch HD IPS display. It has a curved display and Zinc Alloy casing. It also comes with a variety of watch faces that let the user switch between, depending on their mood and style. This smartwatch comes with IP67 rating, which means it is splashproof and dust resistant.

One can track their vitals with built-in SpO2 and heart rate monitor. The watch can automatically measure the user’s sleep, and can also assist in maintaining healthy sleeping habits. It also includes a unique split-screen feature that slides from the left to provide useful information on one half of the screen.

With text messages, calls, daily reminders, and calendar notifications, W9 quad keeps the user connected. Additionally, this watch also lets the user control their music and camera from their wrist. The watch also supports voice assistance.

The AQFIT W9 smartwatch can read different signals based on the activity and deliver highly accurate readings and performance data with in-built Multisports modes.

The battery may last 7-10 days, the company says. It features RealTek’s new generation processor, which provides longer durability and top notch performance. Bluetooth calling allows the user to put the phone down for a bit.

Previously, AQFIT had launched the W12 Smartwatch in India. It is priced at Rs 2,499. It comes in five colours, including Light Grey, Black, Green, Grey, and Pink.

This smartwatch by AQFIT has a 2.5D touch screen display wrapped in a light zinc magnesium alloy body with a durable bottom shell manufactured using the IML process. It has a 1.69-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of up to 240 x 280 pixels.

The functionality of the smartwatch give user the access to a bunch of features. These include viewing messages, texts, daily reminders, and social media updates as they arrive. Apart from this, music control, weather forecasts, camera control, and an anti-lost feature are available in the smartwatch.