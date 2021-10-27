AQFIT launches W12 Smartwatch in India with 10-day battery life

AQFIT has launched the W12 Smartwatch in India that comes with a 1.69-inch HD IPS display. It comes with multi-sports modes along with 7-10 days of battery life. It has a curved screen that is housed in a Zinc-Magnesium body.

The AQFIT W12 smartwatch will be available for order starting October 30 on Amazon. The watch has been priced at Rs 2,499. It comes in five colours, including Light Grey, Black, Green, Grey, and Pink.

AQFIT W12 Smartwatch Specifications

This smartwatch by AQFIT has a 2.5D touch screen display wrapped in a light zinc magnesium alloy body with a durable bottom shell manufactured using the IML process. It has a 1.69-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of up to 240 x 280 pixels.

The functionality of the smartwatch give user the access to a bunch of features. These include viewing messages, texts, daily reminders, and social media updates as they arrive. Apart from this, music control, weather forecasts, camera control, and an anti-lost feature are available in the smartwatch.

Read More: TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 1899

The watch further has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust and waterproof. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with up to 15 activities modes ranging from running, walking, hiking, yoga, swimming, and outdoor sports such as football. Moreover, it determines how each exercise differs in terms of movement and provides real-time data and performance outcomes.

Its 200mAh battery can last up to 30 days in standby mode and 7-10 days for day-to-day activities. It features a low-power Real-Tek chipset RTL8762ck. In addition, for Bluetooth 5.0 low energy applications, it combines the high performance of the RF transceiver with low power consumption.

Furthmore, you get Heart and blood oxygen monitoring, reminders, and calorie checks (Pedometer) that are all available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.