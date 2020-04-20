Advertisement

Popular third-party Android app store hacked, data of over 20 million users leaked

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 4:35 pm

Latest News

The hacker claims to have published details about the users on popular hacking forums.
Advertisement

One of the popular third-party app store for Android users has been hacked, and data of over 20 million users have been leaked, according to a new report. Aptoide is seen as the ideal Google Play store alternative and is estimated to have over 150 million users relying on its platform to download various Android apps.

 

As per the hacker, details of users who registered with the app store, as well as used apps from the platform between 21 July 2016 to 28 January 2018 has been published on one of the popular hacking forums. 

Advertisement

 

In terms of the details that are available to the hacker, it includes user's email address, hashed password, IP address, device data and date of birth among others. For users signing up with Aptoide, anyone getting access to these details can make them targets for cyber theft, or even phishing exercise, which can be used to steal money or even blackmail. 

 

Overall, the hacker claims to have a record of up to 39 million, out of which they claim 19 million has been procured and ready to be published in the coming weeks. The other set of data includes details about users who've signed up on the app store from 2018 to the current year. And this information is likely to be sold off to the highest bidder on the dark web network. 

 

Traditionally using third-party app store has been discouraged by Google as well as renowned security experts, but many people still feel the need to move away from Google's control, forcing them to look at other app stores to download regular apps. 

Google working on a debit card to take on Apple Pay

Google blocking 1.8 crore COVID19 scam emails daily

Google updates Play Store policy to protect against subscription fraud

Google introduces teacher-approved apps on Google Play Store

Food distribution centres and night shelters in Delhi can now be located on Google Maps

Google Maps, Assistant and more to now show nearest food and night shelters during COVID-19 lockdown

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Aptoide app store Google Play store hacker data breach forums

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Government stops sale of non-essential items via e-commerce platforms during lockdown

Google working on a debit card to take on Apple Pay

Reliance and Facebook could develop a super-app for mobile users in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies