Apple to launch iPad Pro with Mini-LED screen later this month, says report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 12, 2021 7:15 pm

Apple could soon update its iPad Pro lineup with new models which the company last updated back in March of 2020, more than an year ago

Apple's iPad Pro was launched with updated specifications back in March of 2020 as the pandemic began and since then we haven't seen any updated to the lineup. But it now seems like the company is gearing up to launch two new iPad Pro models as soon as this month. 

 

The report comes from Bloomberg which cites anonymous sources to report that Apple may launch two iPad Pro tablets this month. The mini-LED screen may be introduced in the larger iPad Pro model with a 12.9-inch panel while the other model will continue to feature LCD display. The report further states that there are a few production issues of the mini-LED display for the top-tier iPad Pro, leading to short initial supply.

 

This could mean while Apple will reveal the latest iPad Pro to the world this month, its shipping could begin at a later date. "The production hiccup could mean that the larger iPad Pro will ship later and be available in constrained quantities to begin with", the report read. The two iPad Pro models are expected to launch in the second half of the month.

 

This also falls in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction of a mini-LED display iPad being launched in the first half of 2021. The publication also reported last month that the new iPads will arrive this month and will feature a new chipset, which will be on par performance-wise with the M1 chip Apple introduced specifically for its latest MacBooks and Mac mini. 

 

As per a recent report, the iPad Air will also be getting a new OLED display next year. The OLED displays that the company plans on using for the iPad Air models will be flat, unlike the OLED displays used in iPhones that curve at the bottom. This means the displays will be relatively cheaper to produce.

